Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.30 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

