Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.65 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

