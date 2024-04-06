Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

