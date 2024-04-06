Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

PSA stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

