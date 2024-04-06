Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.