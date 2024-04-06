Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

