Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

