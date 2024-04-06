Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,171 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.