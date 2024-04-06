Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,571 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

