Arizona State Retirement System Sells 869 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

