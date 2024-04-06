Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $519.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

