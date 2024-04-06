Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

APO opened at $114.63 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.