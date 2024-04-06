Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $267.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.92 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

