ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $982.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $979.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.36. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

