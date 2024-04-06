ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $953.41, but opened at $976.50. ASML shares last traded at $977.05, with a volume of 208,244 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.40 and its 200-day moving average is $768.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

