Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 47,840 HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of HBT Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 366.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 998.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $109,417. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

