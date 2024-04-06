Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,131 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

