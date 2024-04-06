Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,310 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.