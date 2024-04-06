Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,755 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

