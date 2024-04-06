Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $100,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,230.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $664.41 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,266.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,118.58.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

