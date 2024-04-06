Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

