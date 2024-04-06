Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.72 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

