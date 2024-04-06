Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,265.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.17 and its 200-day moving average is $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

