Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,159.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

