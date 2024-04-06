Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,822 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

