Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,196 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

MNST stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

