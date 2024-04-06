Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $6,751,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $117.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

