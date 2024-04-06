Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $256.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

