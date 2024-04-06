Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,764 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Kimco Realty worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KIM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.