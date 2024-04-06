Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,326 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $542.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.76 and its 200 day moving average is $538.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

