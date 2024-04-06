Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,690 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $313.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.90. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.