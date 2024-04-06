AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $66.81

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.81, but opened at $68.99. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 965,521 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.