ATB Capital Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$6.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6762142 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 477,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,360 shares of company stock worth $2,290,270. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

