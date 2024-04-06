Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 110,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 45,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Atico Mining Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$24.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

