Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Atkore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $183.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.