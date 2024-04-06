Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.