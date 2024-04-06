Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

