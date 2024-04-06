Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.92. 211,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,204,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Specifically, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,337 shares of company stock worth $4,690,942. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

