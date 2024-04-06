AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

AZEK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. AZEK has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

