Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ball by 146.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BALL opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

