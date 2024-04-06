Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average of $274.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

