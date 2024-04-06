Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,897 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.71 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.