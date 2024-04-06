Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.06%.

SHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

