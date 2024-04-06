Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.67.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $267.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.92 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

