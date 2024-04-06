Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.83 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,523 shares of company stock worth $776,578 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

