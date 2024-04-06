Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,268 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

