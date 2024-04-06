Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.