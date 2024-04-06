Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $352.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

