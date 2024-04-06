Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

