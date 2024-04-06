Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,843 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,786 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $5,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WF opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $1.1918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

